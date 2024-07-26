Spitfires Mourn the Loss of Former Coach Bob Jones

July 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires are saddened to learn of the passing of former Associate and Head Coach Bob Jones. Jonesy was a tremendous coach and had an infectious personality, he cared about the game of hockey, his players and his family. Bob was courageous and made extraordinary efforts to raise funds and awareness for ALS research in Canada. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

