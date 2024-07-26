Spirit Announce Offseason Updates to Hockey Operations Department

July 26, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit general manager Dave Drinkill announced Friday afternoon several updates to the team's hockey operations department, including contract extensions, title changes, and a new goaltending coach.

Kevin Delamarter has been added as the team's goaltending coach ahead of the 2024-2025 season. From Albion, Mich., Delamarter joins the Spirit after Rick Ice's departure for the Arizona Jr. Coyotes.

"We're excited to bring Kevin on board with us," said Drinkill. "His in-depth and analytic approach will help our goaltenders continue to grow and flourish in their specific skillsets. Rick Ice developed championship-caliber goaltenders here in Saginaw and we know that Kevin will do the same."

Delamarter played collegiately for Ferris State University, garnering MVP honors and serving as the team's captain. His coaching career began during his college offseasons, and Kevin opened KD Goaltending in 2018. For the past six years, Delamarter has offered on-ice training and video analysis to Major Junior, NCAA and pro goalies in the Metro Detroit area.

The team has also signed athletic therapist Andrew Plate, equipment manager Lester Tiu, and assistant general manager Brian Prout each to three-year contract extensions which run through the end of the 2026-27 season.

Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) West and Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) scout Jordan Selinger will take on the title 'Director of Player Development' while maintaining all current scouting duties. Selinger will work with prospects and their families in preparation for the jump to the OHL.

"Our success over the past few seasons relies heavily on the work done in our hockey ops department that most people don't see," said Drinkill. "Andrew, Lester, and Jordan work tirelessly to make sure our players have every tool possible to succeed."

Andrew Plate joined the Spirit in the summer of 2019 after three seasons with the Wenatchee Wild, then of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). Plate graduated from Penn State University as a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training in 2014 and earned his Master's two years later.

Lester Tiu originally spent three seasons as the Spirit equipment manager before returning for the 2023-24 season. In the interim, Tiu won a Calder Cup as an equipment manager with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Chicago Wolves.

"The same work ethic can describe Brian Prout and then some," said Drinkill. "His impact on the organization has no limits and he's been a crucial figure with the Spirit from day one.

Prout began working with the Spirit as an account executive during the team's inaugural 2002-03 season. His duties in the early days consisted of creating corporate opportunities for local clients with a team in its infancy.

After being promoted to vice president of sales and a brief stint with the Sarnia Sting, Prout was brought back to the hockey ops side of the Spirit in 2015. Over the past eight seasons, he has been responsible for a wide range of duties including scouting, drafting, developing players, and maintaining the relationships between the organization, the schools, and the billet families of Saginaw.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2024

Spirit Announce Offseason Updates to Hockey Operations Department - Saginaw Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.