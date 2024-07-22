Spirit's Alex Christopoulos Commits to STFX

The St. Francis Xavier University men's hockey program has announced that Saginaw Spirit graduate and 2024 Memorial Cup champion Alex Christopoulos has committed for the 2024-25 season.

Joining fellow OHL alumni on the rookie roster, the Richmond Hill, Ont. native concluded a successful overage season by helping Saginaw to its historic first Memorial Cup victory. Closing out a four-year OHL career, Christopoulos totaled 105 goals, 62 assists and 167 points over 251 regular season games played, adding 23 (15-8-23) points in 46 playoff contests.

Originally selected by North Bay in the third round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the 21-year-old forward split his OHL career between the Battalion, Windsor Spitfires and the Spirit. He was crowned a Western Conference champion with the Spitfires in 2022, falling short of the Hamilton Bulldogs in Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series.

