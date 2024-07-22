In Memory of Michael Deane

July 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







The Kitchener Rangers are deeply saddened to announce the passing of past President and current Director, Michael Deane, who passed away on Saturday.

Michael served as President of the Rangers from 2020 to 2023 and has served as a Director from 2009 to the present. During his tenure as President, Michael guided the Rangers through an unprecedented time in the team's history, bringing them out of the global pandemic as a stronger organization.

While the Rangers were Michael's passion, he also has practiced law for 24 years and specialized in real estate, wills and estates, and corporate/commercial law. He practiced in the firm Levesque and Deane in Waterloo.

Michael's dedication and leadership left a lasting mark on the Rangers community. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of working with him and knowing him.

Service details and expressions of sympathy information can be found here:

https://www.henrywalser.com/memorials/james-deane/5462611/index.php

The Kitchener Rangers wish to express their deepest condolences to Michael's entire family.

