Simon Motew Commits to St. FX University

July 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to announce that Simon Motew has committed to continuing his studies and playing hockey at St. Francis Xavier University (St. FX). This marks Motew as the second Ranger to commit to a university this offseason.

Motew, a defenceman and alternate captain in his final season with the Rangers, hails from Highland Park, Illinois. Over his four seasons in Kitchener, he played 212 games, contributing an impressive 21 goals and 66 assists for a total of 87 points.

A recognized leader both on and off the ice, Motew served as a Hockey Gives Blood Ambassador this past season, spearheading two successful blood drives for Canadian Blood Services. His efforts and dedication to the club earned him the title of the team's Most Popular Player, as voted by his teammates.

St. FX had a strong performance in the 2023-24 season, finishing third in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Division in USports. The X-Men won their AUS quarterfinal series against Acadia but fell to Moncton University in the semi-finals.

The Kitchener Rangers wish Simon Motew continued success both academically and athletically at St. FX. We are confident that he will make significant contributions to the X-Men and continue to excel in all his endeavors.

