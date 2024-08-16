Spirit Announce 2024-25 Scholarship Opportunities for Local Youth Hockey Players

August 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation, in partnership with Huntington, is excited to announce the availability of new scholarships for local youth hockey players 18 and under playing in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland hockey associations during the 2024-25 season. The scholarship funds were generated through the "Guardians of the Ice" player poster and stick auction held during the 2023-24 season.

Last season, the Foundation awarded 14 scholarships throughout the Great Lakes Bay area, totaling $4,750.

"We are grateful for the support from the hockey community, which is truly helping one another," said Casey Sweet, whose son was a scholarship recipient this past season. "The youth hockey scholarships have made a significant impact, allowing [my son] Austin to purchase new hockey sticks and gloves. This opportunity means the world to us."

Applications for this year's scholarships open today and close on Friday, September 20th. Click here to access the scholarship application page on the team's website. Winners will be notified in October and invited to a special recognition ceremony on Thursday, November 7th as the Spirit take on the Peterborough Petes.

The Saginaw Spirit open the 2024-25 OHL schedule on Wednesday, September 25th against the Windsor Spitfires. Single game tickets will go on sale August 19th.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2024

Spirit Announce 2024-25 Scholarship Opportunities for Local Youth Hockey Players - Saginaw Spirit

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.