NOFRILLS IceDogs Hot Dog Eating Contest August 24th

August 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NOFRILLS Niagara and the Niagara IceDogs are excited to be holding a hot dog eating contest at our Summer Fan Fest August 24th! See below for the rules and guidelines.

When: 11:30pm, August 24th (At IceDogs Summer Fan Fest)

Where: Meridian Centre Parking Lot

Details/Rules:

5 Contestants

20 Hot Dogs

10 minute time limit

First person to finish all hot dogs or most hot dogs eaten within time limit wins.

Winner receives 2 IceDogs season tickets and a NOFRILLS Gift Card.

All participants will receive 2 tickets to IceDogs Home Opener on Sunday October 6th and a NOFRILLS gift card.

Nominate yourself to be a part of the Hot Dog Eating Contest Here!

Also, fans who attend are also encouraged to bring donation items as Goodwill Niagara will be collecting clothing donations and Humane Society of Greater Niagara will be collecting donations (cat litter, medi-cal or royal canine hard kibble, towels, laundry detergent, Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer, cat and dog toys, small cat beds, dog collars).

