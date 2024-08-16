OHL Celebrates David Branch at 2024 Board of Governors Meetings

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) was honoured to recognize the legacy and contributions of outgoing Commissioner David Branch at a reception held Thursday night at the Queen's Landing Hotel. Branch, who is succeeded in the role of Commissioner by former Golf Canada executive Bryan Crawford, was honoured for his 45 years of leadership and dedication, with the league unveiling plans for a number of new initiatives in his honour.

A newly established David Branch OHL Hall of Fame will honour the memory and accolades of the league's cornerstones both on and off the ice. Additional information pertaining to a selection process and inaugural induction class for this digital Hall of Fame will be revealed over the course of the coming season.

The OHL also announced the creation of the David Branch OHL Scholarship that will provide two young people with $10,000 of funding in pursuit of their post-secondary studies. Additional efforts in celebration of Branch's accomplished career include the installation of a commemorative banner in all 20 OHL arenas, the re-establishment of the OHL Executive of the Year Award for 2024-25 under the name of the David Branch Leader of the Year Award, in addition to a highly anticipated three-part documentary produced by former long-time OHL Communications lead Aaron Bell. "Transformation" revisits the league's history and evolution under Branch's guidance from 1979-2024 and will be available for viewing this fall.

"On behalf of the Ontario Hockey League, it's been a tremendous honour to be able to acknowledge the substantial contributions of David Branch to the game of hockey and Canadian sport over the past 45 years," said Bryan Crawford, who assumed the Commissioner's role earlier this month. "The OHL is built upon a strong foundation, one that establishes a solid base for future growth and evolution as student athletes continue to pursue their goals both academically and professionally."

Branch was also presented with a commemorative OHL jersey by former long-time Vice President and colleague Ted Baker, as well as a miniature edition of the J. Ross Robertson Cup by former Guelph Storm Governor and OHL Chairman Rick Gaetz.

Branch continues to serve in an advisory role with the league as the 2024-25 season approaches, with training camps getting underway in just over a week's time.

