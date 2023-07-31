Spire City Blows past, then Holds off High Point

FREDERICK, Md. - Spire City broke open a 3-3 game with three home runs in a four-run fifth inning and went on to defeat the High Point Rockers 10-8 on Monday night at Nymeo Field.

The Rockers continue to own the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 53-29 on the season and they are in first place in the South Division with a 12-8 second half record. Gastonia is a half-game back at 11-8.

High Point starter Brandon Leibrandt (L, 0-2) allowed a single to Leobaldo Cabrera leading off the bottom of the first. After Cabrera stole second and third, Jimmy Paredes grounded a ball to short and a throwing error by Shed Long, Jr. allowed Cabrera to score from third to give the Ghost Hounds an early 1-0 lead.

The Rockers tied it in the second when Zander Wiel walked and scored from first when Brian Parreira singled to center and the ball was misplayed by Cabrera. That tied the game at 1-1.

The Rockers took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third when Long, Jr. drew a walk from Spire City starter David Kubiak (W, 7-4) and scored on Ben Aklinski's 14th home run of the year. But the Ghost Hounds knotted the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Jose Marmolejos and a run-scoring single from Paredes.

Spire City unleased its power in the fifth when Leibrandt allowed three home runs in the frame. Cabrera singled and scored on a two-run homer by Marmolejos. After retiring Paredes, Kole Cottam and Raudy Read hit back-to-back solo homers to stake the 'Hounds to a 7-3 lead. That lead grew to 10-3 in the seventh when Read hit a sac fly and Scott Kelly delivered a two-run double.

High Point mounted a comeback in the eighth. Aklinski knocked in a run with a sac fly, Long, Jr. scored on a wild pitch and Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel each hit solo homers to pull the Rockers to within three at 10-7. A Michael Martinez homer in the top of the ninth made it a 10-8 game but Spire City's Victor Capellan was able to pitch the 'Hounds out of the frame to finish off the 10-8 win.

Aklinski continued his hot streak, driving in three runs on a 1-for-3 night. Latimore picked up a pair of hits as well. Marmolejos led the Ghost Hounds with three RBI. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Spire City.

The Rockers will start a three-game series at Gastonia on Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. The game will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and also available on the Mixlr app.

