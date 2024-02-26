SpikesFest 2024 Set for Saturday, April 6 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park

February 26, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - SpikesFest 2024 presented by Mount Nittany Health will be held at the home of the State College Spikes and Penn State Baseball, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, on Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Spikes' annual family event will lead up to Penn State Baseball's 2 p.m. game against Northwestern on the same date, and admission is free for both SpikesFest and the Penn State game.

SpikesFest 2024 will give fans the chance to see the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with a brand-new, eye-popping 2,739-square-foot HD videoboard, along with a brand-new Kentucky bluegrass field featuring adjusted dimensions and new blue padded walls. More ballpark additions include new color-changing LED lights at the ballpark and expanded and renovated clubhouses and player facilities.

The free event will also feature plenty of great activities for families and fans of all ages as the anticipation for the Spikes' 2024 season builds, including an exclusive first chance to purchase single-game tickets for all 40 games on the home schedule this summer. Single-game tickets will go on sale to all fans online on Monday, April 8, but fans can get a head start at SpikesFest with early bird in-person sales available at the Spikes Ticket Office.

SpikesFest 2024 will also mark the first chance for Season Ticket pickup for all holders, as well as an opportunity for Spikes Flex Book holders to redeem their vouchers for the 2024 season.

The list of SpikesFest 2024 activities includes the traditional SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, featuring an array of memorabilia and collectibles from sports, entertainment, and history up for bids. All bidding for the auction will take place on the LiveSource app, and a full list of items will be available in the coming weeks on SpikesFest.com.

Also, with the Spikes and Penn State Eberly College of Science partnering together to celebrate the solar eclipse two days after SpikesFest 2024 at SolarFest on Monday, April 8, the first 1,500 fans attending SpikesFest will receive a pair of eclipse glasses from the Penn State Eberly College of Science through the Pennsylvania Space Grant Consortium with which to view the movement of the moon into the sun's path at SolarFest.

Plus, a wide variety of community organizations will be on hand with fun, interactive displays, and ballpark concessions will be open with food and beverages available for purchase.

For a full list of activities, and updates as more are added leading up to SpikesFest 2024 presented by Mount Nittany Health, fans can check out SpikesFest.com.

Following the fun of SpikesFest, the Penn State Nittany Lions hit the field under new Head Coach Mike Gambino to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten Conference matchup. Fans can partake in watching Nittany Lions batting and infield practice prior to the game as part of the SpikesFest fun before the first pitch flies at 2 p.m.

The State College Spikes' 2024 schedule has been released and will once again feature 40 home games to equal the most for a regular season in franchise history. The home slate at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will start on Friday, June 7 and run through Tuesday, September 3.

Right now, groups can feel the love this February with the Spikes Suite Special! This limited-time special gives fans booking a Luxury Suite for a 2024 State College Spikes home game the opportunity to get a food and beverage package of nearly $400 included for all of your guests in a 20-person suite, and even more value when booking a larger suite for a Spikes game this summer!

Season Tickets, which offer the same great seats for all 40 games plus great benefits like TWO guaranteed giveaway items, early entrance into the ballpark for every game, and much more, are also available, as are Spikes Flex Books, Value Plans, and more group and hospitality options for the 2024 season. Ticket packages are now available by calling a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711, or by logging on to StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from February 26, 2024

SpikesFest 2024 Set for Saturday, April 6 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.