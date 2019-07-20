Spikes Strike Back against the Black Bears

July 20, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





Granville, WV - On a sweltering summer day at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears dropped the series finale against the State College Spikes by a final score of 6-2.

Despite the loss, the Black Bears took the series and remain in second place in the Pinckney division of the New York-Penn League.

"At the end of the day, we won a series. We always talk about finding ways to be able to do that no matter if we're home or away. It would've been great to do it in front of the great crowd we had tonight, but at the end of the day, we won the series," said Black Bears manager, Drew Saylor. "We're right in the thick of things in terms of the (standings), and that's where we need to be."

The Black Bears' defensive efforts led the way the first half of the game. In his third start of the season, RHP Grant Ford allowed only two hits and no runs in three innings pitched.

West Virginia's offense struck first in the bottom of second, when RF Brendt Citta hit a line drive that scored LF Blake Sabol. Sabol previously tripled on a fly ball to left field and was driven home by Citta's single to put the Bears up 1-0.

Quick defensive plays and consistent pitching continued to stifle the Spikes as RHP J.C. Flowers relieved Ford in the top of the fourth. In his second game played, Flowers allowed only one hit through the fourth inning. The first two outs recorded were the product of a double play as Flowers fielded the ball to 2B Victor Ngoepe who made the quick turn to 1B Nick Patten.

The home half of the inning put another run on the board for the Black Bears. After a ground ball single put him on first, CF Brett Kinneman stole second base for his sixth stolen base of the season. A fielding error put C Ryan Haug on first and scored Kinneman from second. Haug then took an aggressive turn to second base only to be tagged out. The Black Bears ended the inning with a 2-0 lead.

However, State College began their rally in the top of the sixth inning when a standup RBI double sailed deep into left field and tipped off Sabol's glove. RHP Jacob Webb, who relieved Flowers to begin the sixth, escaped the inning with one hit and one run, and the Black Bears held onto their lead going into the bottom of the inning.

The seventh inning was the turning point of the game as RHP Francis Del Orbe took the mound. After giving up a single and two walks, Del Orbe (2-1) found himself in trouble. With bases loaded, Spikes' catcher Carlos Soto smashed a homerun to right center field for a grand slam. Another homerun off the next batter brought the score to 6-2.

Del Orbe ended the top of the inning with a strikeout and no further damage. But for the first time in the series, the Black Bears found themselves behind the Spikes as they trailed by four runs.

RHP Austin Roberts entered the game to begin the eighth inning. The eighth-round draft pick held the Spikes attack at bay, as he allowed only two hits with four strikeouts through two innings pitched.

Although West Virginia looked to rally going into the bottom of the ninth, only Sabol managed to get on base with a single that floated over the short stop and dropped into left center field. The inning ended with no men on base after a groundout by Haug.

With this loss, West Virginia is now 17-16 on the season with a three-game series against the Auburn Doubledays beginning Saturday, July 20 at Falcon Park. The team returns home to become the West Virginia Moonshiners for the special three-game series against Batavia July 23-25.

For more information, visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or call (304) 293-7653.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 20, 2019

Spikes Strike Back against the Black Bears - West Virginia Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.