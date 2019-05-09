Spikes Reveal 2019 Daily Fan Value Promotions Schedule

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes are giving fans even more value every night on the 2019 promotional schedule with the Daily Fan Value Promotions at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Fans will now enjoy Thirsty Thursday, a newly-enhanced version of the popular $1 Beer Thursday, as well as Super Saturday on the list of weekly staples to give fans great deals for every single home game this summer.

Thirsty Thursday will not only feature the opportunity for fans 21 and older to enjoy 12-ounce domestic draft beers for just $1 from 6-8 p.m., but also indulge in $2 16-ounce domestic cans over the same span each Thursday night. In addition, Otto's Apricot Wheat 12-ounce draft beers will also be $2 each from 6-8 p.m. BIG Froggy 101.1 will present every Thirsty Thursday during the season.

Fans will also have several chances to become a big winner on each Super Saturday, presented by the PA Lottery, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 2019 home schedules will feature seven such games on the 2019 home schedule. Select fans will be able to compete in an interactive on-field contest to win great prizes, and all fans 18 and up will be able to get Fast Play coupons by submitting a special code revealed at each home game.

The two additions join an array of money-saving favorites on the 2019 Daily Fan Value Promotions schedule.

The fun includes Buck Night on Mondays, presented by 95.3 FM 3WZ, with bleacher seats, hot dogs, small sodas and peanut boats all just $1 apiece.

$2 Walking Taco Tuesdays, presented by B94.5, will feature the Spikes' signature Walking Taco on sale for just $2 during every Tuesday home game. The savory ballpark favorite is available at the Salsa concession stand on the concourse behind Section 104 as well as other ballpark locations.

Fans 21 and over can go easy on the wallet while enjoying the Spikes' wide selection of craft beers responsibly on each Half-Craft Wednesday, presented by 99.5 THE BUS. Half-Craft Wednesday will feature half-price craft beers at the Good Hops beer garden in right field, the new Good Hops beer garden at Broken Bat BBQ down the left field line, and around the ballpark.

Fans will also receive even more value at every Friday home game with 4 for $44 Friday. The package includes four Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, four hot dogs and four small sodas for only $44 (an $85 value), and is presented by MAJIC 99.

Each Sunday home game is also Sunday Kids Day, with a pre-game catch on the field and post-game Kids Run the Bases. The 250 kids ages 12 and under will also receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips, soda and one-time play pass in Ike's Kids Zone.

Individual game tickets for each Daily Fan Value Promotion, as well as all 38 games on the Spikes' 2019 home schedule, will go on sale for the first time at TicketFest, scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Fans will be able to watch former Spikes shine in the big leagues at the event as the St. Louis Cardinals, the Spikes' major league affiliate, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:15 p.m. Gates for the watch party will open at 1 p.m., with free hot dogs, soda and water available for fans of all ages. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase for fans over 21.

TicketFest will feature more family fun as well, with select inflatable games for the kids, raffle and door prizes, ballpark tours, and a free chance to play catch on the field, weather permitting.

The Spikes' slate of fun, affordable family entertainment and future major league stars begins with Opening Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, presented by PSECU, against the rival Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) on Saturday, June 15, and runs through September 1.

Season seat memberships, Flex Books, Value Plans and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

