Local Applications Open for 2019 New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation Scholarship

May 9, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





NORWICH, CT - The Connecticut Tigers and the New York-Penn League are proud to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2019 New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation Scholarship. In total, over $10,000 scholarships will be awarded by the NYPL Charitable Foundation in the tenth season of the Scholarship.

The NYPL Scholarship Contest is open to any graduating senior from a local public or private high school in the Greater Southeastern Connecticut Region who has been accepted at a two- or four-year college or university, vocational school, or technical education institution. Applicants will be judged on several criteria, including academic performance, examples of leadership, community service, extracurricular activities and the impact of the Connecticut Tigers on his/her life.

The scholarship contest will consist of two stages - a local round and a league round. In the local stage, students will apply directly to the Tigers, with one applicant chosen to advance to the league/final round where they will join the 13 finalists representing each of the other NYPL teams. The 14 finalists will then be judged by the NYPL Charitable Foundation Selection Committee, which will choose three applicants to receive the top prize of a $2,500 scholarship. All other finalists will receive a $250 book award.

"The New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation and our 14 member clubs are pleased to have the opportunity to assist outstanding high school seniors within our league's footprint for the tenth consecutive season," said Ben J. Hayes, President of the New York-Penn League. "This program will again recognize those seniors who not only meet and exceed traditional scholarship criteria, but demonstrate the positive community impact and lifelong memories fostered by their local NYPL clubs throughout the year."

High school seniors interested in submitting an application for the 2019 NYPL Scholarship Contest can obtain the application form from the Connecticut Tigers at Dodd Stadium, or by emailing info@cttigers.com with the subject line "NYPL Scholarship."

The New York-Penn League and its 14 member clubs created the New York-Penn League Charitable Foundation, a 501(c) (3) charitable organization, in 2003. The mission of the Foundation is to provide focus and support for the collective and individual charitable and community efforts of the New York-Penn League, its Clubs, and their staff.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.