Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 5-4, in Rain-Shortened Contest Tuesday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes came back from a 4-0 deficit to tie their next-to-last home game of the 2023 season, but the Williamsport Crosscutters scored just under the wire to take a 5-4 win after six completed innings when rain halted the contest Tuesday night at Meldar Field at Lubrano Park.

The game was stopped after the first batter of the seventh inning when the showers intensified at the ballpark.

Down four runs in the fourth inning, the Spikes (22-21 2nd Half) got on the board with three straight singles, the last byBraedon Blackford to bring inBrennen Dorighi.

In the fifth, the Spikes put together a rally as drops started to fall at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Williamsport (17-25 2nd Half) starter Shaun Gamelin, a two-time Major League Baseball Draft League Pitcher of the Week who had retired the first six batters of the game, walked Caleb Marquez and Zac Vooletich before Carlos Contreras tripled past diving center fielder Brayland Skinner to bring State College within 4-3.

Dorighi then tied the game with a single up the middle to bring in Contreras with the tying run before relieverDavid Mata( 1-0) evaded a bases-loaded, one-out situation to keep the game tied.

The Crosscutters then took the lead for good in the sixth when Skinner led off with a walk off Spikes reliever Kerry Wright (0-1), then scored from first onTyler Lasch's single to the right side despite Lasch being thrown out at second by right fielder Dorighi.

Mata pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and walked two batters in the victorious effort. Wright took the loss after walking two batters and allowing two hits in one inning.

Wednesday, the Spikes and Crosscutters shift the scene to Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport for the middle game of their three-game set. Right-hander Sebastian Rodriguez (1-1), who carries a 1.78 ERA in nine appearances, including five starts, gets the ball for State College. Williamsport is scheduled to start right-hander Jake Norris (0-2).

The Spikes will then come back home for their final home game of the 2023 season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. when they face the Crosscutters for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Lion Country Kia. Fans will be able to enjoy one more FIREWORKS From the Fieldshow, a Salute to Summer Vibes presented by the official FIREWORKS provider of the Spikes, Starfire Corporation.

