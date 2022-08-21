Spikes Drop 6-2 Decision to Crosscutters on Sunday Afternoon

August 21, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning, but the Williamsport Crosscutters held on to defeat the Spikes, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Trailing by four runs entering the ninth, the Spikes (17-11 2nd half) loaded the bases on three consecutive one-out walks to John Mead, Rob Morosetti and Brody Perkes. However, Crosscutters (16-10 2nd half) reliver Jesse Bolt (1) then entered the game and struck out Dawson Bailey and Marques Paige to end the game.

Williamsport took the lead on an error in the fourth that brought in Connor Denning, then added another on a double steal as E.J. Taylor took second and Carter Mize came home. In the fifth, the Crosscutters added another run on Denning's single to left to bring in Jesse Hall, though Bailey threw out Taylor Jackson at the plate.

Travis Holt and Mize also singled in runs in the fifth before Jackson singled home Nicholas Hussey in the sixth.

The Spikes bounced back to crack the run column in the sixth as Marques Paige smashed a ground-rule double off the center-field batter's eye, then scored on an error. State College added its last run on Brody Perkes's RBI fielder's choice in the seventh.

Spikes starter Brendan Knoll (1-3) took the loss despite a quality start. Knoll allowed six runs, but only two earned, on ten hits and a walk over six innings of work. Knoll also recorded a season-high seven strikeouts.

State College's Trent Taylor also saw his 19-game hitting streak elapse as he went 0-for-4, though he did reach base via the error that plated Paige.

Left-hander David Moore, a Mercer product that arrived in Happy Valley at game time and was activated just prior to the game, threw two perfect innings and struck out four batters in his debut with the Spikes.

Williamsport starter Nick Meyer (5-2) allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks for the win. Meyer also recorded seven strikeouts on the day.

Bolt picked up the save as he entered the game with the tying run on base before his pair of strikeouts.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will make one last road trip to Ohio this season to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a three-game set at Eastwood Field. Starting pitchers for Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. series opener have not yet been determined for either the Spikes or the Scrappers.

The Spikes will then visit the Crosscutters at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field this coming Friday, August 26 before starting an eight-game homestand to close the regular season at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday, August 27.

Highlights of the upcoming homestand include two bobblehead giveaways, with both subjects also appearing at the ballpark on their respective bobblehead nights. Two-time NCAA wrestling champion Roman Bravo-Young will meet and greet fans, sign autographs and more on Saturday, August 27 when his bobblehead goes to the first 1,000 fans of all ages, presented by McClure Company.

Plus, Michael Mauti, the heart and soul of the 2012 "Iron Lions," will be on hand as part of the night's activities on Saturday, September 3, with his bobblehead also going to the first 1,000 fans of all ages, presented by Penn State Health.

In addition, fans will be thrilled by the chance to see spectacular displays light up the Happy Valley skies from the ballpark infield as part of FIREWORKS from the Field, with McClure Company presenting the show on Saturday, August 27 and Starfire Corporation presenting the show on Sunday, September 4 at the Fan Appreciation Night regular season finale presented by Lion Country Kia.

More highlights include the Spikes Hockey Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU benefiting Children's Miracle Network on Hockey Night in Happy Valley, which will take place on Sunday, August 28, and the last Bark in the Park of the season, presented by the Centre Daily Times, on Friday, September 2.

The full slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions will also be available, including two more Super Saturdaysthanks to the PA Lottery and B94.5.

Tickets for each of the eight games remaining on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2022 promotional schedule, at the only source for authentic Spikes tickets online by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2022 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Eastwood Field starting at 6:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.