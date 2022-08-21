Sunday's Game vs Trenton Rained Out

Frederick, MD - Sunday's contest between the Frederick Keys (13-12) and Trenton Thunder (6-17) at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Frederick will return Tuesday, August 23 and host West Virginia for a three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 pm.

