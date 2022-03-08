SPHL Announces O'Dea Suspension

March 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced the following suspension on Tuesday. Roanoke's Roanoke's Matt O'Dea has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 241, Roanoke at Peoria, played on Sunday, March 6.

O'Dea was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 16:41 of the first period. The five-foot-ten defenseman will miss Roanoke's game against Birmingham on Thursday, March 10.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road Thursday to face the Birmingham Bulls at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Bud Light Watch Party Series will return to 202 Social House for Thursday's game, and the event will start an hour before puck drop at 7:30 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

