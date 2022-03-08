Dawgs Sign Casey Winn

Defenseman Casey Winn with SUNY-Brockport

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has signed defenseman Casey Winn to a player contract.

Winn joins the Dawgs from SUNY-Brockport (NCAA-DIII) where he played for four seasons. In his collegiate career, the six-foot-two blue-liner suited up in 100 games, tallying four goals, 14 assists, 62 penalty minutes. The right-shot defenseman is a native of Rochester, New York, and was a two-time USHS-Prep Tier 2 national champion at Trinity-Pawling School. Winn will wear number 79 for the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road Thursday to face the Birmingham Bulls at 8:30 p.m. EST. The Bud Light Watch Party Series will return to 202 Social House for Thursday's game, and the event will start an hour before puck drop at 7:30 p.m. EST. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

