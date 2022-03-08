Peoria's McPherson, Storm's Shinkaruk Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Mitchell McPherson of the Peoria Rivermen and Carter Shinkaruk of the Quad City Storm have been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for February 28-March 6.

McPherson scored five goals, added an assist and was +4 in leading Peoria to a three-game sweep of Roanoke.

The Peoria, IL-Ânative scored once in a 6-3 win over the Dawgs on Thursday and twice more in Friday's 4-0 blanking of Roanoke. McPherson closed out the weekend with a pair of goals, scoring both shorthanded and on the power play, while adding an assist in Sunday's 8-2 win over Roanoke.

Shinkaruk was equally productive, scoring three goals, adding four assists and recording a +6 rating as the Storm went 3-0-0 for the week. On Tuesday, the Langley, BC native scored once and added two assists in Quad City's 7-1 win over Vermilion County. On Saturday, Shinkaruk's second period goal proved to be the eventual game-winner in the Storm's 4-1 win over Evansville. He then closed out the weekend with a goal and two assists as Quad City downed the Thunderbolts on Sunday, 5-1.

Also nominated: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 1g), Taylor Best, Fayetteville (2 gp, 4g, +3, gwg, hat trick), Tyler Piacentini, Huntsville (3 gp, 4g, 1a, +5), Dean Balsamo, Knoxville (2 gp, 3g, +2), Gregg Hussey, Macon (2 gp, 1-0-0, 3.00 gaa, 0.886 save%), Malik Johnson, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 4a, +3, gwg), Mac Jansen, Roanoke (3 gp, 1g, 1a) and Chase Perry, Vermilion County (0-3-0, 4.91 gaa, 0.883 save percentage)

