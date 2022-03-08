SPHL Announces Suspensions

March 8, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Dean Balsamo

Knoxville's Dean Balsamo has been suspended three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, for an unpenalized boarding incident in SPHL Game 243, Knoxville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, March 5.

Balsamo will miss Knoxville's games against Quad City (March 11 and 12) and Peoria (March 17).

Knoxville's Stepan Timofeyev

Knoxville's Stepan Timofeyev has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL-ÂGame 243, Knoxville at Birmingham, played on Saturday, March 5.

Timofeyev was assessed a minor penalty for interference at 12:56 of the second period.

Timofeyev will miss Knoxville's game against Quad City on Friday, March 11.

Roanoke's Matt O'Dea

Roanoke's Matt O'Dea has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 241, Roanoke at Peoria, played on Sunday, March 6.

O'Dea was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 16:41 of the first period.

O'Dea will miss Roanoke's game against Birmingham on Thursday, March 10.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.