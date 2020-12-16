SPHL Announces Broadcast Partnership with HockeyTech

HUNTSVILLE - The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced a multi-year partnership with HockeyTech for the broadcasting of all games beginning with the 2020-2021 season on a new SPHL TV platform.

Fans can sign up for a HockeyTV subscription by visiting HockeyTV.com to watch all 42 Havoc games as well as action from around the SPHL. They can also stream games via the HockeyTV app on their smartphone or Roku device.

If you have opted in for 2020-21 season tickets and are interested in a subscription, email HockeyTVdiscount@gmail.com for a discounted rate.

The broadcast partnership marks the latest addition to HockeyTV's growing network of 35 leagues and over 30,000 games broadcast each season on HockeyTV. The SPHL and the SPHL TV Network will join HockeyTV's Elite Network, a family of broadcast partners that play Hockey at an elite level.

HockeyTV is a streaming service that broadcasts hockey games live and on demand, with a library of over 150,000+ games. Fans can purchase subscription packages on a monthly or yearly basis to get unlimited access to HockeyTV's extensive content library including approximately 300 regular season and playoff games for the SPHL that will be added annually.

The Southern Professional Hockey League is comprised of 10 members located throughout the southeastern and midwestern United States. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020-21 season will only have five teams participating.

