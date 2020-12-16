Defenseman Rhodes Signs with Havoc

December 16, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release









Defenseman Kyle Rhodes with the Tulsa Oilers

(Huntsville Havoc) Defenseman Kyle Rhodes with the Tulsa Oilers(Huntsville Havoc)

6-foot-2 defenseman Kyle Rhodes signed with the Huntsville Havoc for the 2020-21 season, Havoc Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced.

Rhodes spent the 2018-19 season in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers. In 50 games with the Oilers last season, the Virginia native scored 11 goals with five assists and accumulated 22 penalty minutes. Before joining the Oilers, Rhodes enjoyed four seasons at the junior hockey level. In his final junior hockey season, he led the Sudbury Wolves as captain scoring 10 goals with 14 assists. Over the course of his junior hockey career, he played in 220 games with the Wolves and the Guelph Storm.

Rhodes will join fellow defensemen Nolan Kaiser, Alec Brandrup, Pat Condon and Stephan Beauvais for the upcoming season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2020

Defenseman Rhodes Signs with Havoc - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.