Speedster D'Arby Myers Returns to Long Island

April 30, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks outfielder D'Arby Myers

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks outfielder D'Arby Myers(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder D'Arby Myers. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his second season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and 15th in professional baseball.

"D'Arby is an outstanding defender and a real threat on the basepaths," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He did a terrific job after joining us and was an important factor in helping us win the championship."

Myers was signed by the Ducks in June of 2019 after starting the year with the Somerset Patriots. After joining the Flock, he posted a .277 batting average with two home runs, 21 RBIs, 43 runs, 10 doubles, one triple and 33 stolen bases. In 98 regular season games that year, he stole 38 bases, good for fourth in the Atlantic League. The Los Angeles native impressed in the postseason as well, totaling six hits in 17 at bats (.353 batting average) with two RBIs, three runs, two walks and a stolen base.

The 32-year-old previously spent time in the Atlantic League with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (2016) and Bridgeport Bluefish (2017). He won the league batting title in 2017 with a .337 batting average and ranked sixth in the league that year with 31 stolen bases. In 296 ALPB games, Myers has compiled a .293 batting average, 111 RBIs, 156 runs, 47 doubles, 10 triples and 98 stolen bases. In addition to his time in the Atlantic League, he has played in the Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. Myers was originally selected by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2006 amateur draft.

"I have been working hard this offseason and am excited to have the opportunity to get back on the field with the Ducks," said Myers. "I had a blast getting to celebrate a first half, second half, division and league title in 2019, and I hope for more of the same in 2021."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2021

Speedster D'Arby Myers Returns to Long Island - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.