Blue Crabs Sign Four Newcomers

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of four new additions to their 2021 roster on Friday afternoon, Brandon Barker, Greyfer Eregua, Sam Burton, and Austin Pollack.

Brandon Barker is a right-handed pitcher that was born in Panama City, Panama. Barker spent his adolescence in the heart of Georgia and would stay south for college, attending Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. 80 miles north of Macon, the Atlanta Braves drafted Barker in the 16th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. After spending four years in college, the Braves sent the righty to Triple-A within a year of drafting him. In 2016, Barker was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Brian Matusz.

Greyfer Eregua, a right-handed pitcher, spent his first seven seasons of professional baseball in affiliated ball, including five seasons in the Chicago Cubs organization. In his first six seasons of professional baseball, he combined for a 3.01 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP but would top out at the Advanced-A level before breaking into the independent scene. 2019 was Eregua's first non-affiliated stint, playing in both the Frontier League and the American Association, combining for a 5.49 ERA in over 62 innings as a swingman, appearing mostly as a starter.

Sam Burton joins the Blue Crabs' pitching staff after working his way up the independent ranks since graduating from Winston-Salem State University in 2016. The right-handed pitcher began his professional career in the Frontier League in 2017 and has spent the majority of his career in a relief role. The 6-foot-4 Kentucky native is a power pitcher that fans batters at an elite rate, averaging 9.1 strikeouts per game across his career.

AJ Pollack comes to Southern Maryland's outfield after a dominant season in the Empire League of Professional Baseball. In 2020, the Westchester, New York native hit .351 with a 1.193 OPS.

"Success in the Atlantic League has a direct correlation to depth of quality pitchers. We believe that we have the best pitching staff in the league, hands down," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

