Spectacular Goaltending, Huge Crowd, Big Win in Ice Flyers Final Saturday Home Game

The Ice Flyers could have never imagined a more fitting narrative for a specialty-jersey game.

On a Saturday night when Pensacola's team was emblazoned in American Magic designed uniforms - a nod to the America's Cup sailing team training here - Ice Flyers goaltender Brad Arvanitis was, well, magical.

He produced an unforgettable save - a see-it-to-believe-it, diving grab, late in the third period, plus several more acrobatic rejections, as the Ice Flyers turned back the Evansville Thunderbolts in a 3-1 victory that thrilled a crowd of 5,468 on Military Appreciation Night at the Bay Center.

"It's why we (goaltenders) play the position," said Arvanitis, who made 31 saves to earn his seventh win since joining the team in mid-January. "You don't really think, you just go by instincts. It's not anything you practice, it's just years of playing and try to make the save as best as you can."

It happened with 6:02 remaining. Evansville had just gained a power-play 28 seconds earlier. Arvanitis had just made a save when the puck was directed to Evansville's Scott Kirton, who was camped a few feet from the goal cage.

With nothing but open-side net and a game-tying goal imminent, Kirton instantly snapped a shot that somehow Arvanitis dove and robbed with his outstretched glove.

"I just kinda laughed," Arvanitis said. "I think it was desperation and trying to give your team a chance to win. Made the save. But I'm just happy the way (team) performed tonight and got the win."

The Ice Flyers killed off the rest of the penalty, then sealed the game with Garret Milan's empty net goal with 15.7 seconds left.

The win enabled the Ice Flyers (24-23, plus 5 OT losses) to stay above .500 heading into Sunday's (4:05 p.m.) third consecutive matchup against the Thunderbolts in the Ice Flyers' regular-season home finale.

They are now on the cusp of clinching a playoff spot.

While the Ice Flyers' Friday loss to Evansville may have left a sour mood, what Arvanitis did Saturday changed the outlook. That save, his play the entire game

"Brad never gives up on a puck," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff. "It was a spectacular save. You only see those once or twice a year, if that.

"A tremendous save at a key moment. He didn't give up on the puck and it was a difference maker in the game. Well done."

The large crowd, which filled the Bay Center's lower bowl, was the 10th crowd of 5,000-plus this season and the 15thtime the Ice Flyers have surpassed 4,000 in the building during this record attendance year.

Along with the game, the crowd was treated to a second-intermission, on-ice appearance by the McGuire's Pipe Band playing a medley of military and patriotic songs, a first-period intermission shooting contest by members of the Blue Angels flight crew and the American Magic team members, along with other activities.

There was a special tribute to "Ranger," the Ice Flyers service-dog-in-training in one of his last appearances before heading to Orlando for final step, advanced training before being placed with someone.

"A great environment," said Arvanitis, who grew up in Holliston, Massachusetts, then played part of his early collegiate career for UMass, during the team's run to the NCAA Division I Frozen Four. "Hopefully fans will come back (Sunday) again and maybe more. It's definitely a fun environment to play in."

After the Thunderbolts (30-19, 2 OT losses) scored the game's first goal eight minutes into the first period, the Ice Flyers answered with newcomer Lucas Herrmann's first pro goal on a season-highlight play from Joey Sofo.

First, Sofo delivered a board-rattling check in the right corner. He then got the puck, threaded through two defenders, moved in on goal and slid a perfect backhand pass across the goal crease area to Herrmann, who then wristed the puck into the net with 5:01 left in the first period.

"Joey made a great play after a big hit. Got the puck back and made a big play," Aldoff said. "Made a great pass. All the credit to Joey and Lucas finished it off."

The game remained tied 1-1 into the third period when things ramped up.

With team captain Garrett Milan still in the penalty box serving a double-minor, an Evansville player slammed into Arvanitis during a battle with Ice Flyers defenseman Jason Price.

As Arvanitis doubled-over in pain, the Ice Flyers responded with shoves and fists in a mass scrum behind the goal cage.

"Just kind of an awkward move. I had a little discomfort at first but nothing too bad," said Arvanitis, who wasn't bothered by the play. "The intensity built up with our team. We're a family and we're always, team-tough first, so if something happens, we react to it.

"And if we need to do something about it, we did something about it (in this instance). Great to see all the guys come together. Just this entire game brought us a lot closer. I think we definitely made a step in the right direction."

Once the Ice Flyers got the power play, Sean Gulka scored a minute later after Milan came out of the penalty box and took a quality shot that led to a rebound, go-ahead goal.

Arvanitis then made his spectacular save to keep the Ice Flyers ahead. Evansville pulled its goaltender, Trevor Gorsuch, with 1:55 remaining. But the Ice Flyers did not allow the Thunderbolts to get settled on the man-advantage and it led to a clearing play where Milan pounced on the puck near center ice and skated alone to wrist in the game-sealer

"We were focused and wanted to keep the pressure on," Aldoff said. "The ice was getting heavy, and choppy, so the puck is getting rolley. We wanted to keep the heat on them.

"I thought right from the faceoffs we were on them right away and kept things moving. Didn't really let them get set up a whole lot. We just kept on them."

"It was a great hockey game. When you play that way, we are a tough team. So we just need to continue to play that way, continue to be consistent. You just have to control the little things."

It was the Ice Flyers first win against Evansville, which is coached by former Ice Flyers coach Jeff Bes, in four games. Sunday's home finale presents a chance to potentially expand the Ice Flyers one-point lead on Fayetteville for seventh place and the seven-point lead on Quad City for the eighth and final playoff spot.

"For us, it's another game we have to win," Aldoff said. "We want to put two more points on the board. It's the final home game of our regular season, so we want a good showing. We want to play a good game and set the tone for last weeks."

GAME NOTABLES

The Ice Flyers' final four games this season are on the road, beginning next weekend (March 31-April 1) at Huntsville, then two games at Peoria. They will wind up playing 57 games, not 56 as past seasons, due to a reconfigured schedule and complications from the Vermillion County Bobcats suspending operations and shutting down after 30 games.

- There were four ceremonial puck drops Saturday. Navy Federal Credit Union was Saturday's game sponsor. Brent Hargett from the company's Pensacola headquarters began the group, after being recognized.

Terry Hutchinson president of sailing operations and skipper for the American Magic team followed, along with Kollyn Ellegood from the Blue Angels flight team.

Capt. Paul Flores, commanding officer of Naval Air Station-Whiting Field was the final participant in the opening puck drop.

- Retired U.S. Navy admiral Victor Hall was honored as the Pen Air Credit Union Center-Ice Hero and presented a game jersey with his name by Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris.

- Both sets of participants between the Blue Angels and American Magic received $1,000 contributions to their selected charities (Blue Angels Foundation and Wounded Warriors) following their shootout contest in the first intermission.

- Greg Harris presented a $15,000 check to Canine Companions in appreciation of the partnership that led to Ranger in 2021 becoming the team's service-pup-in-training. He then presented a special, powder-blue hockey stick with Ranger's name and images, along with a framed jersey with Ranger's name and No. 75 to the dog's trainers, Weston and Leanne.

