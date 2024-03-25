Special Edition Jersey & Hat Revealed for Parkview Field's 15th Anniversary Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In celebration of Parkview Field's upcoming 15th anniversary season, the TinCaps have unveiled a special edition jersey and hat that the team will wear during select home games in 2024.

The jersey has a dark green base with white sleeves. "TinCaps" is written across the chest in gold. The uniform numbers on the front and back are also gold, with gold piping as well.

The dark green hat features a commemorative logo for Parkview Field's 15th anniversary on the right side (also found on jersey sleeve). The team's red apple logo on the front of the hat is outlined in gold. The hats are available for purchase in The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and through TinCaps.com.

"We've had a phenomenal first 15 years at Parkview Field," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions. "This season we're excited to celebrate the ballpark's early history and look ahead to the next 15 years and beyond."

As part of the season-long celebration of Parkview Field's 15th anniversary, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) also recently released a list of the top 15 players in the team's history at the ballpark, plus the top 15 visiting players. Vignettes documenting the time these players spent in Fort Wayne and their careers overall will be shared, too. Content can be found at the ballpark and on social media by following @TinCaps. Over the course of the year, the TinCaps will also countdown the Top 15 Moments at Parkview Field from the past decade and a half.

Since opening in Downtown Fort Wayne in 2009, Parkview Field has perennially been rated as the No. 1 ballpark experience for fans throughout all of Minor League Baseball.

Tickets for the 2024 season are on sale now. Fans can lock in their seats through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The full promotional schedule includes more than 30 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more. The team's first game is on the road versus the Los Angeles Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons on Thursday, April 5.

Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 9 (6:35 p.m.) against the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. TinCaps tickets start at just $7.

