Spartanburgers Announce Partnership with Carolina Miracle League

March 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, SC - The Hub City Spartanburgers are excited to announce their partnership with the Carolina Miracle League to present Baseball is For Everyone Night on July 29 at Fifth Third Park.

"In 2007, the Carolina Miracle League made history for the special needs community in Spartanburg by providing a place and an opportunity for all children to play baseball," said Pam Dean, Executive Director of the Carolina Miracle League.

"Over the last 18 years, we have seen exponential growth in our league," noted Dean. "It is a full circle moment for our organization to be able to partner with the Hub City Spartanburgers for 'Baseball is for Everyone' night. We can't wait to showcase our kids and families at Fifth Third Park!"

Baseball is For Everyone Night will honor everyone who chooses to play the national pastime and highlight those with differing abilities. Carolina Miracle League athletes will have a pregame parade around Fifth Third Park. The Miracle League will also have a stand on the ballpark concourse where fans can learn about the League and its mission.

The Spartanburgers will also make trips to the Carolina Miracle League throughout the season. Hub City's front office has sponsored a Miracle League team throughout their past two seasons. This summer, the two teams will square off, with the Spartanburgers' front office in attendance.

The Spartanburgers begin their inaugural season at Leidos Park at Ripken Stadium against the Aberdeen IronBirds, High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Hub City's first game at Fifth Third Park is against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A) on April 15. Fans can purchase tickets for all 66 home games.

