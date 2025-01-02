Sparks Name Danielle Robinson Manager of Basketball Integration & Scout Support

LOS ANGELES - Three-time WNBA All-Star Danielle Robinson has been named Los Angeles Sparks Manager of Basketball Integration and Scout Support, the organization announced Thursday. The San Jose, California native will assist with the integration of culture, data, technology, and analytics into the team's basketball operations. Robinson will work closely with coaches, players, the general manager, other front office staff, and analysts to implement strategies that optimize team and individual performances. She will also provide scouting support ahead of free agency and the draft, as well as throughout the WNBA season.

"Through Danielle's successful 14-year playing career, her tireless commitment to excellence on and off the court has garnered her a tremendous amount of respect from coaches, front offices, players, fans and media members," Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "It is an honor to have her serve in this role, and we are looking forward to her contributions."

Robinson, who played 359 regular-season games in her WNBA career, ranks 13th all-time in assists. She was drafted sixth overall by the San Antonio Silver Stars out of the University of Oklahoma in 2011, earning All-Star selections in three consecutive seasons with the team (2013-15) and chosen for the All-WNBA Second Team in 2014. The two-way talent received WNBA All-Defensive Second Team honors three straight years (2012-14) and led the WNBA in assists in 2013. The guard also earned a WNBA All-Rookie Team nod and won the 2015 EuroLeague championship. Robinson's extensive WNBA playing experience includes stints with the Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream.

"Joining the Sparks in this unique role is such an exciting opportunity for me," Robinson said. "I am committed to nurturing relationships and creating a strong organizational culture, values I share with (GM) Raegan (Pebley), (Asst. GM) Eli (Horowitz), (Head Coach) Lynne (Roberts) and the entire team. As I close the chapter on my playing career, it's only natural that the next step in my journey involves the game I love. I can't wait to collaborate with our staff and players to bring out the best in everyone and help the organization win."

