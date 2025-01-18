Sparks Add Veterans Nikki Blue, Zak Buncik to Staff

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have added coaching veterans Nikki Blue and Zak Buncik to Head Coach Lynne Roberts' staff, the organization announced Saturday. Blue, a Southern California native and UCLA alumna, most recently served as interim head coach for the Phoenix Mercury, while Buncik spent last season as a Dallas Wings assistant coach.

Blue, who hails from Bakersfield, was interim head coach for the Mercury's final 28 games of the 2023 WNBA season. Prior to assuming the interim position with Phoenix, Blue served as assistant coach within the organization beginning in 2022. The former WNBA player spent 14 seasons previously as a Division I women's basketball assistant coach, including stints at University of Nevada - Las Vegas, CSU Bakersfield, Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University.

"I am very excited to have Nikki join the Sparks organization," Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts said. "She brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to winning, and she'll be instrumental in our team's defensive schemes."

Blue starred locally for the UCLA Bruins, earning First Team All Pac-10 honors all four seasons and WBCA All-America recognition for her senior campaign. Following her last season in Westwood, she was a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which honors the nation's top point guard. Blue was then drafted in the second round of the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics, where she played for four seasons. She finished her WNBA career with the New York Liberty before playing professionally for two seasons in Turkey and Greece.

"I am thrilled to join such an iconic organization and honored to work with Coach Roberts and her staff," Blue said. "I can't wait to contribute to a team so committed to growth, teamwork and a winning culture. Los Angeles is home, so this is extra special. I take great pride in this chance to help elevate the Sparks to new heights."

Buncik coached on the Wings' staff for the past three seasons, beginning as player development coach from 2022-23 before being promoted to assistant coach ahead of last season. Prior to his time with the Wings, the Fort Worth native ran Zak Buncik Player Development, a player development program, where he trained WNBA and NBA players. Buncik was an assistant coach for the University of Texas - Arlington's men's basketball team from 2009-2018, directed basketball operations for the team during the 2007-08 campaign and served as a student assistant 2005-07.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zak to our franchise," Roberts said. "In addition to his vast professional coaching experience, he is extremely passionate and energetic and has a tremendous rapport with players in the league."

Buncik has worked with many WNBA talents in the W's offseason over the years, including as a facilitator for Athletes Unlimited in 2023 and as an assistant coach currently at Unrivaled, where he coaches Sparks forward Dearica Hamby and guard/forward Rae Burrell on Team Vinyl. The coaching veteran has also spent time working at the U.S. Elite camp, the NBA D-League Pre-Draft Camp and the prestigious Howie Garfinkel Five-Star Camp, where Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing and Grant Hill trained.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with Coach Roberts and continue contributing to the thrilling growth of women's basketball," Buncik said. "The chance to help this historically rich organization bring home another championship while doing what I love and supporting my family is a dream come true."

