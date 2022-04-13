Space Cowboys Game Notes

PB & JJ: JJ Matijevic has homered three times through the first seven games of the season and is tied for second in the Pacific Coast League. He hit the first Space Cowboys home run at Constellation Field on Tuesday and hit the first-ever home run in Space Cowboys history on April 5 at Sacramento. Matijevic tied for the Sugar Land team lead with 16 home runs in 2021 and was second of Astros minor leaguers with a total of 25 home runs on the season.

DE GO, WE GO: Alex De Goti has hit safely in four straight games, hitting .412 (7x17) with two doubles, a triple and four RBI over that stretch.

ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown delivered seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings Tuesday. The seven strikeouts were tied for second-most in a Pacific Coast League game this season, trailing only teammate JP France (8, 4/10 at SAC). Brown registered three pitches at least 99 mph, per Baseball Savant. Brown is rated as the Astros' top pitching prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

