HomeAid Southern Nevada to Host a Baby Essentials Drive at Aviators Game

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that HomeAid Southern Nevada will be hosting a Baby Essentials Drive at the Aviators vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, game on Thursday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Fans are encouraged to bring diapers, baby wipes, formula, pacifiers, baby bottles, and sippy cups which will be collected and donated to Living Grace Home and Shade Tree, providing shelter and resources for women and children in crisis.

Donors will receive a certificate for use at the Las Vegas Ballpark concession stands.

HomeAid Southern Nevada:

HomeAid Southern Nevada is the official outreach partner of Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and leads various community outreach efforts that serve vulnerable men, women and children in our communities with the mission of building new lives for Southern Nevada's homeless through housing and community outreach.

Further information about HomeAid Southern Nevada can be found at homeaidsn.org.

