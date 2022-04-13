Rainiers Rally from Down Seven Runs to Spoil Albuquerque's Home Opener, 10-9 in 10

Albuquerque, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-4) rallied from a seven-run deficit to stun the Albuquerque Isotopes (1-6) on Tuesday night, spoiling the home opener in the Land of Enchantment. Trailing 8-1 after four innings, the Rainiers outlasted the 'Topes 10-9 with the aid of one extra inning to win their first road game of 2022.

Tacoma struck first in the second inning when Zach Green (three doubles) led off by reaching second, and later scored on a Josh Morgan sac fly. Albuquerque responded in the third when D.J. Peterson and Taylor Snyder (double) led off with base hits; each later scored on a Ryan Vilade sac fly and a Colton Welker RBI single.

It was 4-1 Isotopes in the fourth when Peterson lifted his first home run of the year to left field, a two-run shot. ABQ went ahead by a touchdown later in the inning, when Scott Schebler smacked his second homer of the season, a grand slam to make the score 8-1.

The Rainiers rallied in the fifth however, scoring four times in an eight-batter frame. Donnie Walton and Mike Ford (single, run each), Green with his third double and a run, and Kevin Padlo with a two-RBI double and a run all contributed. Padlo scored on a Sam Haggerty RBI single to make it a game again (8-5). Green's performance was the first three-hit game for Tacoma this season.

Tim Lopes hit an opposite field solo shot to lead off the Albuquerque fifth, his first long ball. Tacoma responded in their half of the sixth to cut the deficit back to three (9-6); Walton (one-out single, run) and Ford (RBI single) teamed up again.

In the ninth the Rainiers sent nine batters to the plate - did not record a hit - and scored three runs to tie the game. Tacoma drew five walks; Ford led off with a free pass and eventually scored on a wild pitch, Morgan drove in a run with his second sac fly of the evening, and Walton reached for the fifth time, walking with the bases loaded to even it 9-9.

In the 10th Marcus Wilson (automatic runner at second base) stole third, and scored on a Green sac fly. Penn Murfee (2-0) held the lead and picked up the winning decision a half-inning later, stranding two runners with a strikeout and fly out to finish a most improbable Tacoma triumph. The largest Rainiers comeback victory last season was six runs, on June 15 at home against Sacramento, also a 10-9 victory in 10 innings.

The series will continue on Wednesday, with RHP Asher Wojciechowski (0-1, 4.50) on the mound for Tacoma; Albuquerque will counter with LHP Dillon Overton (0-1, 9.00) in their second starts of the 2022 campaign.

