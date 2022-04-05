Space Cowboys Game Notes at SAC

SOME PEOPLE CALL THEM: Tuesday's Opening Day marks the first-ever game for the Astros' Triple A affiliate under the Sugar Land Space Cowboys brand. The Astros re-branded their Triple A affiliate on Jan. 29, following the purchase of the Sugar Land franchise in 2021. Sugar Land had played under the "Skeeters" brand for the first 10 years of its existence. They spent 2012-20 as members of the independent Atlantic League and rose to the Triple A level for the 2021 season.

READY TO RIDE: The Space Cowboys brand pays respect to elements that are key to the identity of Greater Houston. The NASA Johnson Space Center is located in Houston and the Cowboys element is a nod to the rugged, Western roots that are embedded in Houston as Texas' largest city.

THE FUTURE: The Space Cowboys Opening Day roster features nine players ranked within the Astros' top 30 prospects (per MLBPipeline): C Korey Lee (No. 2), RHP Hunter Brown (No. 3), IF Pedro León (No. 4), RHP Peter Solomon (No. 7), RHP Shawn Dubin (No. 8), LHP Jonathan Bermudez (No. 19), RHP Tyler Ivey (No. 20), OF Alex McKenna (No. 22), OF Corey Julks (No. 28).

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

