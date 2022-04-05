El Paso Chihuahuas Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

The El Paso Chihuahuas and San Diego Padres have announced the preliminary 2022 Triple-A Opening Day roster. There are expected to be additional roster moves in the coming days. The team roster is attached to this email.

The Chihuahuas open the season tonight at 7:05 p.m. Central Time / 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time in Round Rock, Texas, against the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

The players are listed alphabetically below:

Pedro Avila, Pitcher: Re-signed as a minor league free agent by the Padres on December 3, 2019... Pitched for El Paso and Double-A San Antonio in 2021... Major league experience with San Diego in 2019 and 2021.

Matthew Batten, Infielder: Drafted by the Padres in the 32nd round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of Quinnipiac University... Played for El Paso in 2018, 2019 and 2021... Padres #29 prospect on MLB.com rankings.

Jordan Brink, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on November 15, 2021... Pitched for Double-A Montgomery in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization in 2021... Originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft out of California State University Fresno.

Michael Cantu, Catcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent in 2017... Played college baseball at the University of Texas... Played for the Chihuahuas in 2019 and 2021.

Brandon Dixon, Infielder/Outfielder: Signed as a minor league free agent by the Padres on March 18, 2022... Played in Japan in 2021... Major league experience with the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers from 2018-2019.

Juan Fernandez, Catcher/Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as an international free agent on March 2, 2016 out of Venezuela... Played for Double-A San Antonio in 2021.

Heath Fillmyer, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on November 15, 2021... Pitched for Cleveland's Triple-A Columbus affiliate in 2021... Has major league experience with the Kansas City Royals in 2018 and 2019.

Grant Gavin, Pitcher: Claimed on waivers by the Padres from the Kansas City Royals on December 8, 2021... Pitched for Triple-A Omaha in the Royals' organization in 2021... Originally drafted by the Royals in the 29th round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from the University of Central Missouri.

Tyler Higgins, Pitcher: Signed as a minor league free agent by the Padres on March 7, 2022... Pitched in Japan in 2020 and 2021... Pitched for the Chihuahuas in 2019.

C.J. Hinojosa, Infielder: Signed as a minor league free agent by the Padres on March 13, 2022... Played for Triple-A Sugar Land in the Houston Astros' organization in 2021... Originally drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 11th round of the 2015 June Amateur Draft.

Ray Kerr, Pitcher: Traded from the Seattle Mariners to the San Diego Padres on November 27, 2021... Pitched for Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners' organization in 2021... Padres #28 prospect on MLB.com rankings.

Taylor Kohlwey, Infielder/Outfielder: Drafted by the Padres in the 21st round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse... Played for the Chihuahuas and Double-A San Antonio in 2021... Also played for El Paso in 2019.

Aaron Leasher, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the sixth round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft from Morehead State University... Pitched for Double-A San Antonio and El Paso in 2021.

Domingo Leyba, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on December 14, 2021... Played in the Arizona Diamondbacks', Baltimore Orioles' and Texas Rangers' organizations in 2021... Major league experience with Arizona and Baltimore from 2019-2021.

Nomar Mazara, Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on March 13, 2022... Played in the Detroit Tigers' organization in 2021... Major league experience with the Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Detroit from 2016-2021.

Evan Miller, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the 22nd round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from Purdue University Fort Wayne... Pitched for El Paso in 2019 and 2021.

Thomas Milone, Outfielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on March 13, 2022... Played for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the New York Yankees' organization in 2021.

Robbie Podorsky, Outfielder: Drafted by the Padres in the 25th round of the 2017 June Amateur Draft out of McNeese State University... Played for the Chihuahuas and Double-A San Antonio in 2021.

Webster Rivas, Catcher: Re-signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on February 12, 2021... Played for the Chihuahuas in 2019 and 2021... Major league experience with the Padres in 2021.

Aderlin Rodriguez, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on January 4, 2022... Won 2021 Triple-A East MVP with the Toledo Mud Hens in the Detroit Tigers organization... Played for the Chihuahuas in 2019.

Eguy Rosario, Infielder: Signed by the Padres as an international free agent on August 25, 2015... Played for Double-A San Antonio in 2021... Padres #7 prospect on MLB.com rankings.

Jesse Scholtens, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 June Amateur Draft from Wright State University... 27 years old... Pitched for the Chihuahuas in 2018 and 2021.

Trayce Thompson, Outfielder: Signed as a minor league free agent by the Padres on March 13, 2022... Played in the Chicago Cubs' and Arizona Diamondbacks' organizations in 2021... Major league experience with four teams from 2015-2021.

Kyle Tyler, Pitcher: Claimed on waivers by the Padres from the Boston Red Sox on March 26, 2022... Pitched in the Los Angeles Angels' organization in 2021... Major league experience with the Angels in 2021.

Mitch Walding, Infielder: Signed as a minor league free agent by the Padres on March 8, 2022... Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth round of the 2011 June Amateur Draft out of St. Mary's High School in Stockton, California... Major league experience with Philadelphia in 2018 and 2019.

Ryan Weathers, Pitcher: Drafted by the Padres in the first round of the 2018 June Amateur Draft out of Loretto High School in Tennessee... Pitched for the Chihuahuas in 2021... Major league experience with San Diego in 2020 and 2021.

Luke Westphal, Pitcher: Signed by the Padres as a minor league free agent on December 15, 2021... Pitched for El Paso in 2021.

The Chihuahuas' home opener at Southwest University Park is on Tuesday, April 12 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

