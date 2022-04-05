Opening Day Roster Set for 2022 Salt Lake Bees

SALT LAKE CITY - In advance of the 2022 Salt Lake Bees first game in Tacoma tonight, the Salt Lake Bees and Los Angeles Angels have announced the Bees 2022 Opening Day roster. The Bees roster has 12 returning players, five of the Angels Top 30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com and four newcomers to the Triple-A level.

The pitching staff is highlighted by four players in the Angels Top 30 prospects led by Opening Day starter Janson Junk (#11). Fellow starters Davis Daniel (#13) and Ryan Smith (#26) also appear in the top 30 after leading the Angels Minor League system in strikeouts in 2021 and will be joined by Jhonathan Diaz in the rotation. In the bullpen the Bees will have Jonathan Aro, Jake Kalish, Jose Marte, Kodi Medeiros, Elvis Peguero, Gerardo Reyes, Keith Rogalla, Andre Wantz and Zack Weiss.

Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach will return to catching duties after finishing the 2021 season behind the plate for the Bees, where they will be joined by newcomer Michael Cruz. Thaiss is in his fourth season with the Bees, making him the longest tenured Salt Lake player.

The infield is led by Brendon Davis, the #22 prospect in the Angels system. Davis led all Angels Minor Leaguers with 30 home runs in 2021. Alongside Davis the Bees will have returning players Luis Rengifo and Kean Wong while David MacKinnon and Andrew Velazquez will see their first action with Salt Lake this year.

The outfield has three new faces with Orlando Martinez making his Triple-A debut after a successful 2021 season with Double-A Rocket City. Major League veterans Monte Harrison, Magneuris Sierra and Dillon Thomas round out the outfield bats.

The Bees get their 2022 season started with first pitch in Tacoma at 7:05. The "Voice of the Bees" Steve Klauke will have the call for his 28th season behind the microphone for the team on 1280 The Zone. Salt Lake returns to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, April 12 for the home opener against the Las Vegas Aviators.

