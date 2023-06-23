Sox Win 5th in a Row with 3rd Straight One-Run Victory over Hops

Hillsboro, OR: The Everett AquaSox (34-32) bullpen pitched five hitless innings on their way to the team's fifth consecutive win, defeating the Hillsboro Hops (24-42), 4-3. The Sox defeated the Hops for the third straight night, winning all three games by one run.

James Parker put the AquaSox on the board in the top of the second inning with a two-run home run over the left field fence. Randy Bednar also scored on the play after leading off the inning with a double. It was the eighth home run of the season for Parker and put the Sox out in front 2-0.

Hillsboro responded with a home run of their own in the bottom of the second with a solo shot over the right field fence off the bat of Gary Mattis Jr., cutting the AquaSox lead to 2-1.

Alberto Rodriguez led off the top of the third inning with a single into left field. Rodriguez advanced to second base on a Ben Ramirez groundout and then scored one batter later when Bednar hit his second double of the game, a line drive down the third base line, increasing the Everett lead to 3-1.

Hillsboro answered again in the bottom of the third inning. Channy Ortiz tagged up and scored the Hops second run of the game on Manuel Pena's sacrifice fly to left field. The Hops tied the game two batters later when Wilderd Patino scored on J.J. D'Orazio's RBI single. The game was tied 3-3 after three innings.

The game remained tied until the seventh inning. Mike Salvatore singled, stole second base and then scored the go ahead run when Hogan Windish singled up the middle. It was the 15th RBI for Windish over the first nine games of this current road trip, and put the AquaSox back in front, 4-3.

Everett's bullpen crushed any hope that Hillsboro had of coming back as three different pitchers combined for five no-hit innings to close out the game. Leon Hunter Jr. pitched a hitless fifth and sixth inning, allowing only one walk and one strike out. Sam Carlson then pitched two perfect innings, striking out three hitters. Jarod Bayless then came in and struck out the side in the ninth inning to pick up his second save of the season for the AquaSox.

Sox By The Numbers

5-0: Current winning streak

6-0: Longest winning streak of the season from April 20 through April 26 (four wins at home vs Vancouver and two road wins in Spokane).

29-16: Run totals during the current winning streak

7-1: Record over their last eight games

7-2: Record on the current road trip

10-9: record in one-run games this season. The team is 4-0 in one run games on the road trip and have won their last five one-run games.

1.40: AquaSox Bullpen ERA during the five game winning streak. The bullpen has pitched 19.1 innings, allowing 11 hits, three earned runs, five walks and 29 strikeouts.

3.56: AquaSox starting pitchers ERA over the first nine games of the road trip. The starters have pitched 43 innings, allowing 42 hits, 17 earned runs, 12 walks and 42 strikeouts with a 5-1 record.

13: Hogan Windish has 13 RBI over the last nine games. He has recorded an RBI in three straight games and in eight of the past nine games while hitting .378 (14 for 37) on the current road trip.

4: Mike Salvatore has walked in his last four games and in seven of his past eight games played.

34-32: The AquaSox finished the first half of the season with a 34-32 record, finishing in a three-way tie for second place along with Eugene and Tri-City and 4 Â½ games behind the Vancouver Canadians (38-27). The Canadians clinched a berth in the Northwest League Championship series to be played after the end of the regular season in September. The second half of the season begins on Friday June 23 with the records being reset at 0-0. The winner of the second half of the season will play Vancouver in the best of five championship series. Note: if Vancouver finishes in first place in the second half, they will face the team that finishes in second place over the second half of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday June 23. LHP Brandon Schaeffer (2-1, 1.47 ERA) will make his fourth start for the AquaSox since being promoted from Single-A Modesto. LHP Spencer Giesting (1-2, 3.83 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season for Hillsboro. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action. The games will also be on MiLB.TV. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Eugene Emeralds beginning Wednesday, June 28th.

