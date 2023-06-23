Fireworks Tonight and Storybook Princesses on Saturday

It's another fun-filled weekend of fireworks, Storybook Princesses, mascot shenanigans, and sunshine at Avista Stadium! The second half of the Northwest League season starts tonight as the Indians look to get off to a quick start against their US-395 rivals- the Tri-City Dust Devils. Click the links below to reserve your seats now.

- Friday, June 23rd - Fireworks & Sandy Williams Pre-Game Celebration of Life: It's another great fireworks night at Avista Stadium! Join us before the game as the Spokane Indians honor the life of civil rights activist Sandy Williams, founder of the Carl Maxey Center, with a special pre-game ceremony.

- Saturday, June 24th - Storybook Princess Night presented by Holliday Heating + Cooling + Electric: Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Plus, stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

- Sunday, June 25th - OTTO the Mascot's Birthday & Kid's Day: Join us as we celebrate OTTO the Mascot's Birthday! OTTO's mascot friends will be on hand and we'll have great activities for kids all day long. Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

BRAND NEW Princess Package!

This $70 special offer (limited to just 20 spots for the June 24th game) includes:

- One Princess Makeover which includes a hair updo with a souvenir tiara and pre-game princess experience

- One Upper Box ticket

- One Home Run Meal Voucher which includes one hot dog, one 20 oz. Pepsi product and one bag of chips

- One $25 Team Store gift card

