Join the AquaSox for a July 3rd Pre-Game Picnic

Since 1776, Americans have passionately celebrated their independence by doing the things Americans love - eating and watching sports. The Everett AquaSox are proud to continue this tradition on Monday, July 3rd when we host a picnic of patriotic flare.

The picnic will occur before the AquaSox take on the Eugene Emeralds at 7:05 PM. Food service will begin at 6:00 PM and end at 7:30 PM. The menu will feature ballpark favorites such as burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, fruit salad, chips, and apple pie with ice cream - all paired with Pepsi products to wash it down.

Picnic tickets are limited so get your tickets now! Cost is $26.00 for the game with the picnic. For those with game tickets already, it's $16.00 for the picnic only. After enjoying your meal, kick back and watch the stars of tomorrow.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a patriotic baseball presented by CASA of Snohomish County, and the Lynwood School of Rock will be serenading the Everett faithful in the concourse before the game. Stay through nine innings of exciting AquaSox action and then watch us light up the Everett night sky with fireworks that are sure to make you feel an abundance of patriotic joy.

Burgers, baseball, rock music, explosions, and giveaways. What else could you ask for to celebrate America's birthday? Get your tickets now!

