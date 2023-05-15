Sox Score 16 Runs for 16th Win

VANCOUVER, BC: Timely hitting and a few crucial errors helped the Everett AquaSox (16-16) jump out to a 13-0 lead by the fourth inning as the Sox cruised to their second consecutive win over the Vancouver Canadians (17-12), 16-6.

Harry Ford led off the game but got hit by a Hunter Gregory pitch and would eventually score on a Walking Cabrera sacrifice fly out to right field. Everett led 1-0 after one inning.

James Parker scored the game's second run in the second when he came home on an Erik Stock single. Mike Salvatore then scored on a Tyler Locklear sacrifice fly. After a two-out error extended the inning, Randy Bednar hit the very next pitch over the left-center field wall to make it a 7-0 game.

The Sox added another run in the top of the third when Stock drove in Parker for the second time in the game, with a double down the left-field line to make it 8-0.

Another crucial Vancouver error helped the AquaSox score the first two runs in the fourth inning. With Ramirez on second and Locklear on first, Bednar hit what looked to be a routine fly out into right field. Outfielder Devonte Brown came running in to make the catch but dropped it for his first error. Realizing that nether Ramirez or Locklear had attempted to run since they assumed the ball would be caught, Brown realized that he could still record an out by throwing to second base for a force out. Brown however threw the ball past second base and into left field, allowing both Ramirez and Locklear to come into score for a 10-0 advantage. The Sox added on to the run total three batters later when Salvatore doubled down the right field line, scoring Bednar and Charlie Welch for a 12-0 score. Salvatore would eventually move to third on one wild pitch and then score on another and the Sox lead was 13-0 after the top of the fourth.

Vancouver finally got on the board when Devonte Brown hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, scoring Rainer Nunez and Doughty to make it a 13-3 game.

Bednar homered for the second time in the game and third time this season in the top of the fifth when he blasted a ball off of the giant A&W Root Beer mug advertisement sign in left-center field. Cabrera also scored on the play to give the Sox a 15-3 lead.

The Canadians put up three more runs in the bottom of the fifth when Nunez came up with the bases loaded and cleared the bases with a double off the left field wall. The score was 15-6 after five innings.

The Sox added one final run in the seventh inning when Ramirez scored on a Cabrera sacrifice fly, providing the final score of 16-6.

WRAPPING IT UP: Bednar finished the day 2-5 with two home runs, three runs scored, and four RBI. Ben Ramirez reached base five times, going 2-2 with a double, walk, three runs scored and he was also hit by two pitches. He now leads the NWL with 12 doubles on the season and is tied for third with 23 runs. Ramirez currently has a nine-game hitting streak and has a base hit in 13 of his last 14 games, 19 of his last 21 games, and 23 of his last 26 games. Ramirez is hitting .340 (35 for 103) since starting the season 1 for 19. Erik Stock went 3-4 on the day and Mike Salvatore was 2-5 with two runs and two RBI. Five different Sox players stole a base, increasing the team's league-leading stolen base total to 60 on the season.

Everett starting pitcher Reid Morgan looked sharp, pitching for the first time in 11 days. Morgan threw three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, no walks, and struck out three batters. Relief pitchers Luis Curvelo, Jimmy Kingsbury, Kyle Hill, and Peyton Alford closed out the game by each throwing a scoreless inning. The four relievers combined to only give up two hits and no walks while striking out two batters over the final four innings of the game.

