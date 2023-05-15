AquaSox Return Home Tuesday to Take on Spokane

May 15, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







The Everett AquaSox will be back home on May 16 when they take on the Spokane Indians through Sunday. Everett visited Spokane in late April, with the two teams splitting their six-game series, both teams playing highly competitive baseball throughout the week. The highlight of that series was a 15-2 Everett win on April 25. The Frogs scored 11 runs in the fifth inning, the second most runs in one inning in franchise history.

The 2023 AquaSox certainly has its share of young stars, including Harry Ford, Tyler Locklear, Axel Sanchez, and Alberto Rodriguez, who are giving Everett baseball fans plenty of reasons to come out to the ballpark this week - and all summer long! Just to sweeten the deal, the Frogs will feature many exciting and can't-miss promotions during their series with Spokane. Be sure to check them out!

Our Opponent Dog this week will make you HOLLA!! Check out the Spokane Indians Jala-Cream Onion Dog! Our Spokane spin on the Seattle classic! A hot dog covered in cream cheese, diced onions, crispy fried onions, and jalapenos. Try it all home stand long at our Franks on 3rd concession stand!

If that isn't enough specialty foods for you, starting on Friday we are going to be adding even more! Be sure to try the special Star Wars-inspired items coming to our menu: Light Saber Drinks and Cosmic Cantina Tacos. They are out of this world!

Do you feel a pull to the Dark Side? Or are you one with the force on the Light Side? Make your choice known at Webbly's Specialty Shack May 19th-21st when you choose a Beverage Bat Saber! Our Dark Side concoction is Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade and the Light Side is Virgin Blue Raspberry Margarita! Both are non-alcoholic beverages, so Jedi's of all ages are welcome! May the force be with you!

Cosmic Cantina Tacos:

"We have traveled through the universe and stopped by the galaxy's favorite cantina to bring you our Cosmic Tacos! Three corn tortillas topped with pulled pork, pico de gallo, pickled onion, and our tasty sour cream sauce. Stop by Webbly's Specialty Shack on the 1st Base side this Friday-Sunday only to celebrate Star Wars weekend!"

An intrastate rivalry, exciting baseball, and a week full of incredible promotions are just a few reasons why Funko Field is the place to be from May 16-21.

Tickets are available now on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Spokane Indians!

Wednesday, May 17, will be Baseball Bingo Night at Funko Field as Tulalip Casino will be giving fans a chance to win big! It is also another popular Silver Sluggers game.

Every Thursday night, the AquaSox celebrate with Throwback Thursday presented by Coors Light! Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, and 12 oz cans of Coors Light.

Friday, May 19, is the renewal of a popular time-honored AquaSox tradition, Funko Friday! This week's free Funko giveaway will be a Dan Wilson Pop! This is the first Pop! giveaway we have had since 2021, so make sure you get there early to avoid the lines. The Mariner Hall of Fame catcher made a rehab appearance with the AquaSox in 2000, homering and scoring twice.

Launch-a-Ball is back this season! Purchase a bag of tennis balls for $5.00 at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth the night of Launch-a-Ball; after the game, if your ball lands in a hoop you win a fabulous prize!

Come to the game dressed up as your favorite Star Wars character as the AquaSox welcome all, especially those from a galaxy far, far away. Take photos with some of your favorite Star Wars characters on the concourse throughout the game. The AquaSox will be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off starting on Friday, May 19th, and closing on Monday, May 22.

The fun continues after the game with a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza! Watch us light up the Everett sky throughout the season with a fireworks show set to music thanks to our good friends at Pepsi!

To cap off the homestand, the AquaSox will have a bevy of giveaways on Sunday, May 21. The first 1,000 fans will receive a stylish AquaSox beanie thanks to IBEW/NECA. Make sure to get to the ballpark early, because Funko Field will be full of little leaguers as Everett hosts Little League Day at the ballpark. These future baseball stars will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game on-field parade.

It is also our third Signature Sunday game! Prior to the game, a pair of TBA players will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop from3:00 to 3:30.

Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases, fulfilling their dreams of running on a professional baseball diamond, thanks to Port of Subs.

We also have several ticket promotions for you this Sunday. It's a BECU Family Night! Families may purchase $7.00 Field Reserved tickets, while supplies last! It is also our always popular Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday. Fans may buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and a choice of four Chick-Fil-A entree vouchers - all for just $44.00! Don't forget you can also visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2023 Sunday home game. See you this week at Funko Field!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.