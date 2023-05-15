Trenton Wallace Named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week

May 15, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians starting pitcher Trenton Wallace as the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 8-14. He is the second C's player to earn the distinction this season after Chad Dallas took home the honor last week.

Wallace, 24, had one of his best outings as a pro on May 12 opposite Everett (Mariners). That day, the Rock Island, IL native held the high-powered AquaSox offense hitless over five innings, didn't walk a batter and struck out seven to earn his team-best fourth win of the season.

The former Iowa Hawkeye has been the picture of consistency over the first month of the campaign. He has logged five innings in each of his five starts while averaging 10.8 K/9 and establishing himself among league leaders in ERA (1.80, 1), wins (4, T-2), strikeouts (30, T-9), innings pitched (25.0, 10), WHIP (0.72, 1) and batting average against (.157, 2).

Drafted in the eleventh round (332nd overall) of the 2021 draft, Wallace is amid his second season with Vancouver after making his High-A debut with the C's in 2022.

Wallace and the Canadians are on the road for the next two weeks with stops at Tri-City (Angels) and Spokane (Rockies). They return to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, May 30.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.