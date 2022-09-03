Sox Late Rally Comes Up Short, Emeralds Win 6-5

Eugene, OR: The Eugene Emeralds (36-22, 74-47) broke open a 3-3 tie game with a three run eighth inning and then held on as the Everett AquaSox (26-32, 57-66) rallied with two runs in the top of the ninth before a game ending double play gave the Emeralds a 6-5 win.

The Emeralds wasted no time in getting on the board as Hayden Cantrelle put Eugene out in front with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning off of Tim Elliott who was pitching on one day of rest after expected starter Jimmy Joyce was a late scratch from the lineup. Luis Matos followed with a walk, stole second base and then scored on a one-out single off the bat of Andy Thomas and Eugene led 2-0 after the first inning.

The AquaSox scored their first run when James Parker singled and then came home one batter later when Dariel Gomez tripled into right field to cut Eugene's advantage to 2-1. Gomez came in to score when Mike Salvatore grounded out and the game was tied 2-2 after four innings.

Eugene would move back out in front in the fifth inning when Carter Williams scored on a Matos ground out for a 3-2 lead. The AquaSox answered once again in the sixth inning when Parker walked, stole second and came in to score on a Victor Labrada RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Eugene grabbed the lead for the third time in the bottom of the eighth inning. Thomas goth things going with a one-out single. Grant McCray pinch ran for Thomas and promptly stole second base. McCray then scored the go ahead run when Jared Dupere doubled into center field. Dupere advanced to third base on a throwing error and then scored one batter later when Jimmy Glowenke singled. Glowenke scored the final run of the inning two batters later when Williams singled, extending the Emeralds lead to 6-3.

The AquaSox made things very interesting in the ninth inning, loading the bases with no outs when Gomez singled followed by back-to-back walks to Salvatore and Labrada. Robert Perez Jr. then came up in a pinch-hitting role and singled into left field, scoring Gomez and Salvatore, cutting the Emeralds lead to 6-5. The Sox trailed by one run with Labrada on second base and Perez Jr. on first with no outs. That would be as close as they would get though.

