Dust Devils Overcome Hops' Four Run First Inning

September 3, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops put up four runs in the first inning, but the Dust Devils would respond by scoring runs in each of the first four for the second game in a row. Kyle Kasser and Osmy Gregorio led the visitors with three hits each, with the bullpen contributing four scoreless innings, in the Dust Devils' 9-5 win.

For the second consecutive day, both teams got off to a hot start, each putting up runs in the first inning. Tri-City had a 1-0 lead heading to the bottom of the frame, after two hits and an RBI single by Christian Sepulveda.

The Hops jumped all over Dust Devils' starter, John Swanda, as the first four hitters in the order reached base. A.J. Vukovich tied the game at one, extending his Northwest League leading RBI total to 68, with an RBI double that just missed leaving the yard. Later in the inning, Gavin Logan smoked a ball off the batter's eye in dead center field, a ball that would have been a home run in every other park in the league, scoring two on a double. Four hits in the inning scored four for the Hops, they had a 4-1 lead after one.

Hillsboro's lead did not hold for long, as Tri-City scored five over the next two innings. Three hits and an error plated two runs in the second and three more hits in the third scored three more. Kyle Kasser had two RBI singles and Christian Molfetta had a two-RBI double, giving the Dust Devils a 6-4 lead. There were 13 combined hits in the first three innings of play.

Marcos Tineo lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs. Tineo walked three and didn't record a strikeout over 60 pitches.

Tri-City added on to the lead after a wild pitch by Listher Sosa in the fourth. Sosa made his Hillsboro debut after being promoted from low-A Visalia, throwing 2.2 innings and allowing two earned runs.

After looking like he may not make it out of the first inning, John Swanda settled into the game nicely. Swanda ended up pitching five innings, allowing five earned runs and four strikeouts, with four of the earned runs coming in the first frame.

Deyvison De Los Santos hit his first home run since August 20th in the fifth, his 9th as a Hop, cutting the deficit to two.

The sixth and seventh were both scoreless, but the eighth inning brought some early fireworks on Friday night at the Tonk. Hillsboro manager, Vince Harrison, was ejected after arguing a check swing call that resulted in a walk to Christian Molfetta. Later in the inning, A.J. Vukovich tagged out Kyle Kasser who was caught in a rundown between first and second base, which resulted in Vukovich and Kasser having words for each other. There were no further ejections, but tempers had flared. Osmy Gregorio had the big hit in the frame, a two-RBI triple that got under the glove of Castillo in right and rolled all the way to the fence. Tri-City had a 9-5 lead.

Dylan King was fantastic again out of the Dust Devils 'pen, pitching three innings without allowing a base runner and striking out five. Ivan Armstrong followed by striking out the side in a scoreless ninth.

Osmy Gregorio finished a home run shy of the cycle, scoring two runs and batting in two runs. Caleb Roberts and Deyvison De Los Santos had two hits apiece for the Hops.

Hillsboro (55-67) and Tri-City (53-68) will play game five of the series tomorrow at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch is at 7:05 with the pre-game show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

