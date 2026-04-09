Hops Get First Win at New Ballpark in Pitchers' Duel

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - After falling 7-2 in the first ever game at the new Hops Ballpark last night, the Hops responded with their first win in front of the home crowd on Wednesday. Junior Sanchez was brilliant over four scoreless innings and Trent Youngblood continued his hot start to the season by reaching base three times in the Hops' 4-1 win over Spokane.

Sanchez tossed a quick 1-2-3 first inning and the Hillsboro offense would put pressure on former first-round pick Brody Brecht immediately in the first. The Hops loaded the bases with nobody out in the first after a pair of walks and a single by Youngblood. Yassel Soler made it four straight batters to reach base with an RBI single that gave the Hops a 1-0 lead. Hillsboro then manufactured runs off a wild pitch and groundout to give them a 3-0 lead after the first.

After the big first frame Hillsboro did not have a base runner for the next four innings. Between Brecht and Stu Flesland III, Spokane pitching retired 15 straight batters. Brecht pitched 2.2 innings and threw 48 pitches before he gave way to the former Washington Husky left-hander.

Rio Britton matched the Spokane zeroes with two scoreless innings of his own, keeping the Hillsboro 3-0 intact entering the seventh.

Jonatan Bernal entered the game for Hillsboro in relief and the Indians had a pair of extra-base hits by Alan Espinal and Jacob Humphrey to get on the board. Humphrey drove home Espinal with the first ever triple at the new Hops Ballpark, but Kelvin Hildago struck out to end the inning.

Hillsboro added a big insurance run in the eighth after a single, stolen base and walk, with Soler grounding and picking up his second RBI of the night.

Sawyer Hawks came on for a dominant ninth inning, striking out the side and securing his first High-A save.

Hillsboro won their first game at the new Hops Ballpark 4-1 here today on April 8th, 2026-a night that will go down in history.

The series will continue tomorrow with a 6:35 first pitch as the Hops take on the Indians in game three. The pre-game show will start at 6:20 PM on Rip City Radio 620, Bally Live and locally on KUNP (KATU 2.2).







Northwest League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.