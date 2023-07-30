Sox Can't Overcome Five Unearned Runs in 6-1 Loss

July 30, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







VANCOUVER, BC: Two costly two-out errors enabled the Vancouver Canadians to score five unearned runs in the first two innings of the game on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox.

Vancouver jumped in front in the first inning after taking advantage of a two-out error by Everett second baseman James Parker. Parker's fielding error on a ground ball hit by Gabby Martinez extended the inning and was followed by three consecutive RBI singles from Josh Kasevich, Garrett Spain, and Jeff Wehler. The Canadians led 3-0 after the first inning.

Another two-out fielding error off the bat of Martinez cost the AquaSox two more runs in the second inning when centerfielder Blake Rambusch and right fielder Colin Davis collided trying to catch a routine fly ball. Rambusch was charged with the error as Dasan Brown and Cade Doughty scored on the play to extend the Canadians' lead 5-0.

AquaSox starting pitcher Reid VanScoter overcame the early mistakes and shut out the Canadians in the final three innings that he pitched. VanScoter pitched five innings and allowed five runs, all of which were unearned. Meanwhile, Canadian starting pitcher Michael Dominguez pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, five walks, and five strikeouts.

The Canadians tacked on another run in the sixth inning when Devonte Brown scored on a Dasan Brown double. Andrew Miller drove in the AquaSox's only run of the game when he singled with the bases loaded, scoring Cole Young on his 20th birthday. Everett's lone run provided the final score of the game as the Canadians held the AquaSox to only four hits on the way to the 6-1 win. Dominguez improved his season record to 7-2 while VanScoter fell to 8-4.

By The Numbers

11 Peyton Alford has not allowed an earned run in 11 consecutive appearances. Alford has pitched 12 innings since June 18, allowing only three hits, five walks, and 18 strikeouts.

0.59 Reid VanScoter has an ERA of 0.59 over his last three starts. VanScoter has only allowed one earned run over the last 15.1 innings.

7 Harry Ford has walked in seven consecutive games.

77 Ford now has a league-leading 77 walks along with 77 strikeouts and 78 hits this season

7 The AquaSox have been held to four or fewer runs in seven straight games, going 2-5 during that time and being outscored 16-29 during those games.

20 Happy 20th Birthday to Cole Young

LOOKING AHEAD: The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday, July 30.â¯ LHP Raul Alcantara (3-4, 7.29 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox. RHP Rafael Sanchez (0-5, 5.64 ERA) will start for Vancouver.â¯ The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AquaSox.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live, and the North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio Network. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.