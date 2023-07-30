The Most Interesting Man in Everett

Matt Willrodt walked into Goodwill in Everett on the day he was assigned to the Everett AquaSox in early May. He saw a fedora sitting on one of the shelves and purchased it, thinking it would be a fun accessory to add to his collection of garments. Then one day, this fedora became so much more than just a hat, it became an alter ego known as Neil.

"It wasn't self-proclaimed. I think it was Bernie Martinez that came up with the name and it just kind of stuck from there," Willrodt explained.

It is this story than encapsulates who Willrodt is and what he means to the Everett locker room. He seems to always have a smile on his face, a joke ready and a carefree attitude whenever someone sees him on the field or around the facility.

The funny thing is, baseball was not even Willrodt's favorite sport growing up. He loved basketball and as a kid from the Houston Texas area, looked up to the mid-2010s Houston Rockets, who led by James Harden made it to multiple Western Conference finals. Unfortunately for Willrodt, his love for hoops did not turn into tangible skills necessary to play at the next level.

"I was pretty realistic about my basketball abilities once I got to high school," Willrodt said. "I wasn't a great shooter, I just played really hard and that's what made me OK at the sport, but potential to grow was 100% in baseball," Willrodt said.

The AquaSox right hander said his love for baseball grew when he realized he had the ability to be successful in the sport. It was the opportunity to go to college and possibly go pro that led him to devote himself to America's pastime.

"The love of it was when I found out I had a real shot of going to college for it, so about my freshman or sophomore year of high school. It wasn't necessarily a long shot, but it also wasn't the easiest route. I knew I had a chance if I worked hard," Willrodt said. "So, I think it started from there."

Willrodt is not scared of hard work, something instilled in him by his parents, who encouraged him to work hard and attack life.

"Both of my parents worked my whole life, so it was always clear I was going to have to put in the work for it, it was not going to just come to me. My parents told me that many times growing up and obviously through life lessons you learn," Willrodt said.

During batting practice, Willrodt has taken up the role of first baseman during infield drills. He says he loves it when his teammates give him short hops and difficult plays to make. But if the AquaSox are in a pinch during a game and they need an emergency infielder, Willrodt may not be Everett's first choice.

"When I was growing up I loved the outfield, I never liked the infield. I did when I was younger but then the kids started hitting it harder and I got a little bit scared of the ball, so I didn't like that at all. Outfield was perfectly safe for me."

While he may not offer much value as an emergency infielder, Willrodt is continuing to hone his craft on the mound. His ability to get outs out of the pen and his ability to keep his teammates loose are the two biggest assets he brings to the Frogs. The latter of which is something that has maintained his love for baseball.

"I love it because I still have fun. I have friends and they work 9-5s and they tell me they wish they still played. It helps me keep grounded about how it really is just a game, and we are very blessed to still be playing at this age," Willrodt said. "And then the comradery of the bullpen, the clubhouse, it's just an all-around good time, every day I would say is pretty fun."

Willrodt will continue to grace the Funko Field mound and locker room with his incredible presence and personality. Unfortunately, Neil is no longer with us.

"I was rocking it for probably a good six weeks, and I went home to visit my fiancé and I left it there because I didn't have enough room in my bag. I would be absolutely shocked if that fedora is still in the house when I come home at the end of the season," Willrodt explained.

