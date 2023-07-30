Rooster Tails Engine Flooded at Starting Line by Hops

July 30, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils infielder Matt Coutney

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils infielder Matt Coutney(Tri-City Dust Devils)

1B Matt Coutney had a second straight multi-hit game and starter Chase Chaney threw another quality start for the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-17 2H, 46-49) Saturday night, but the Hillsboro Hops (12-17 2H, 36-59) nabbed a 3-0 win Saturday night at Gesa Stadium to clinch at least a series split.

Coutney's two singles, coming in the 2nd and 8th innings, respectively, comprised two-thirds of the hits on the night for Tri-City, who played as the Columbia River Rooster Tails for the second straight night. The Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada native started the series 1 for 10 at the plate but has gone 2 for 3 in the last two games to help his team's cause. 3B D'Shawn Knowles, playing the position for the first time in the pros, added an infield single in the 6th inning.

Chaney (6-4) gave the Rooster Tails his third straight quality start by going six innings and giving up only two runs. The righty navigated seven hits and three walks to keep Columbia River in range throughout the night. Reliever Andrew Peters made his High-A debut in the 7th, working around a couple of walks to pitch a scoreless inning, and Hayden Seig gave up a lone run in covering the final two frames.

The defense also helped to keep Columbia River close, turning three double plays on the infield in the first four innings to short-circuit budding Hillsboro threats. CF Joe Stewart also made a great sliding catch in left-center field to end the top of the 7th and prevent two runs from scoring.

The night ended up belonging to Hops starter Spencer Giesting (2-5), who went eight shutout innings and struck out 10 Rooster Tails batters, both career-highs. The southpaw's breaking ball was especially tough on the home nine, accounting for eight of Giesting's strikeouts on the night. Lefty Liam Norris followed a similar path, striking out the Columbia River side in the 9th on breaking balls for his first save for Hillsboro. CF Wilderd Patiño also had a solid day for the visitors, going 3 for 4 with a walk and making two difficult late-game catches to rob hits and prevent runs from scoring.

The crowd of 2,184 nevertheless enjoyed their night out at the ballpark, which concluded with postgame fireworks presented by BNSF Railway.

The Rooster Tails and Hops will close out both their six-game and their season series in the finale at 7:05 p.m. Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, where it will be Red Out the Park Night. Fans wearing red, and especially Angels red, to the game to support the Rooster Tails will receive raffle tickets with the chance to win prizes drawn throughout the night.

Columbia River has announced right-hander Jorge Marcheco (2-0, 1.96 ERA) as its scheduled starter, with Hillsboro believed to be sending righty Yilber Diaz (1-8, 5.70 ERA) to the mound in a rematch of Tuesday's pitching matchup. Marcheco got the best of round one of the matchup, a 6-1 win for the Dust Devils.

Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for both Sunday night's game, as well as next week's home series against the Eugene Emeralds, are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.