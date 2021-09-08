'Sox Blow Five-Run Lead, Lose 9-6

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Everett AquaSox (60-49) scored the first five runs of the game, but the Eugene Emeralds (62-48) came back to win the series opener, 9-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Seattle Mariners #2 minor league prospect Noelvi Marte made his long-awaited AquaSox debut with a first-inning RBI single that scored Cade Marlowe to give the 'Sox a 1-0 lead. Marlowe drove in two more runs with a two-out single in the second inning to make it a 3-0 game. In the fourth inning, Marlowe gave the AquaSox their largest lead of the night when he hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence, scoring Connor Hoover and extending the lead to 5-0.

The Emeralds began their comeback when Sean Roby hit his 18th home run of the year in the bottom of the fourth. Eugene's bats really began to heat up in the fifth inning: Jairo Pomares doubled home Logan Wyatt to cut the 'Sox lead to 5-2. Two batters later, Armani Smith hit a three-run home run over the left-field fence, scoring Ismael Munguia and Pomares in front of him to tie the game, 5-5.

Eugene grabbed the lead for the first time in the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when Munguia hit a two-run home run that scored Wyatt and the Emeralds were up 7-5. The AquaSox tried to mount a comeback of their own as Marte picked up his second RBI of the game with a line-drive single into right field, scoring Hoover to cut the Emeralds lead to 7-6.

The Emeralds tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh inning when Smith hit his second home run of the night, a two-run shot that scored Roby and gave Eugene their largest lead of the night, 9-6.

The Emeralds' bullpen sealed the victory late in the game. Austin Reich pitched a rare immaculate eighth inning as he struck out Tyler Keenan, Gomez and Andy Thomas in nine pitches. Chris Wright then closed out the game by striking out Hoover, Marlowe and Victor Labrada in order after giving up a leadoff single to Rosa.

WRAPPING IT UP

Marlowe went 3-for-5, with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. Marlowe ended the night with a High-A West league-leading 71 RBIs and became the first MiLB player with 100 RBI in 2021 (29 RBIs with Modesto).

Marte went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his AquaSox debut. Outfielder Alberto Rodriguez also made his Everett debut after getting called up from Modesto on Monday, going 1-for-4 with a first-inning single. Rosa went 3-for-4 and scored a run.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game two of the five-game series is scheduled for Wednesday, September 8. RHP Juan Then (2-3, 6.55 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and LHP Seth Corry (3-3 6.50 ERA) will start for Eugene. Listen to all the action on KRKO; the pre-game show will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

