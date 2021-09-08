Early Lead Fizzles in Loss to Spokane

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians dropped the first game of their series with the Spokane Indians (Rockies) 5-4 Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

Vancouver started the scoring with single runs in the first and second. Rafael Lantigua worked a lead-off walk, stole two bases then scored on an errant throw from the catcher to make it 1-0. A hit batter, a walk, a Trevor Schwecke single and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Zac Cook doubled the advantage to 2-0.

A four-run third put the Indians ahead for good. Spokane used four hits - including a double and a triple - to go up 4-2 and got help from an error to make two of those runs unearned

The C's got lone runs in the fifth and sixth. A two-out single from Lantigua, his third stolen base of the night - which matched a C's single-game high - and an RBI single courtesy of Tanner Morris drew the Canadians within a run but Spokane got it back in the top of the sixth on three consecutive hits to start the inning. Phil Clarke - the High-A West Player of the Week for August 31-September 5 - hit his third home run in as many days and his fifth of the season in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-4.

That would be the last man to reach for Vancouver. The Tribe set down the next 11 batters to hand the Canadians a series opening loss and officially eliminate them from playoff contention.

Spencer Horwitz extended his hitting streak to 25 consecutive games with a third inning single. He will attempt to tie the Northwest League record of 26 that was established in 1962 by Gary Johnson of the Tri-City Braves.

The series continues tomorrow night. #8 Blue Jays prospect Adam Kloffenstein goes for the C's and will be opposed by #14 Rockies farmhand Helcris Olivarez. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

