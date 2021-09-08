Hops Game Wednesday Called off at Tri-City

The Hillsboro Hops will not play at Tri-City on Wednesday night as scheduled, to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Dust Devils organization. The six-game series had been scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

The status of the games Thursday through Sunday remains unclear. The Hops and Dust Devils are scheduled to play Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:05, with Sunday night's series finale slated to begin at 6:05. It is also currently unknown whether either or both of the unplayed games will be made up as part of doubleheaders over the weekend.

Following this series, the Hops finish the season with a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro, Sept. 14-19. The Hops will be the road team in that series, as the pandemic has forced Vancouver to host their home games in Hillsboro throughout the 2021 season.

